LATEST: Milwaukee police identify officer, wife fatally shot

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police have identified the officer and his wife found fatally shot at their home over the weekend.
Authorities have said the shooting was "domestic violence related." Forty-seven-year-old Leon Davis and his 38-year-old wife, Sherida Davis, were found shot Saturday.
The officer died at the home. His wife was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.
Records show Leon Davis filed for divorce last July. A court hearing on the divorce was scheduled for later this month.
