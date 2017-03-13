LATEST: Milwaukee police identify officer, wife fatally shot

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police have identified the officer and his wife found fatally shot at their home over the weekend.

Authorities have said the shooting was "domestic violence related." Forty-seven-year-old Leon Davis and his 38-year-old wife, Sherida Davis, were found shot Saturday.

The officer died at the home. His wife was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

Records show Leon Davis filed for divorce last July. A court hearing on the divorce was scheduled for later this month.