Packers pay $1.5 million for 6 Ashwaubenon properties

The Green Bay Packers have paid nearly $1.5 million this year for six Ashwaubenon properties as part of their development project.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the team has been buying land to build town houses for its Titletown District development. The Packers say they plan to build up to 70 town houses, and that the development includes commercial, retail, residential and recreational properties.

The team says acquiring the additional six properties was prompted by an interest in living in the district.

Titletown District is a 35-acre development anchored by Lodge Kohler hotel, Hinterland Brewery and Bellin Health Sports Medicine and Orthopedics clinic, all of which should open by the beginning of the 2017 NFL season. The center 10 acres will be a park and plaza including a tubing hill, skating pond and trail, playgrounds and other amenities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.