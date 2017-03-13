VIDEO: Moose surprises snowboarders in Colorado

Breckinridge, CO (ABC) - A moose on the loose caught several skiers and snowboarders by surprise as it galloped headlong down a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado.

Cheri Luther was snowboarding on Friday when she saw he moose approaching and she shot video of the large animal coming towards her.

Luther, who kept snowboarding, is heard saying in the video, “Oh, my god, I don't know where to go” before screaming as the moose runs by her.

Resort officials said no one was hurt, and the encounter was a good reminder that skiers and snowboarders share the mountain with wildlife.

In late December, a rare lynx strolled across the Purgatory resort in southwestern Colorado, walking through a crowd of skiers and snowboarders who stopped to take videos.