Snooze, it's National Napping Day!

(CNN) - Feeling a little sluggish after losing an hour this weekend?

Just call it a day, and go back to bed. The day after Daylight Saving Time is National Napping Day!

It's the brainchild of former Boston University professor William Anthony,who wanted people to realize the health benefits of catching some quality sleep time.

Studies have shown that short 10-to-20 minute naps work wonders for productivity. National Napping Day was born in 1999. It's meant to coincide with the return of daylight saving time because we are more "nap-ready" after the spring forward time change.