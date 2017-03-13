DMV handled record 1.4M online vehicle registration in 2016

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The DMV saw its highest number of online car registrations last year.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles processed nearly 1.4 million vehicle registration renewals online in 2016. The DMV said it's the highest annual total ever, which is an increase of more than 50 percent compared to five years ago.

The DMV said its online vehicle registration process updates your registration status immediately, and customers receive their registration sticker and certificate in the mail a few days later.