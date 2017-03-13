LATEST: Eau Claire police ID 3 suspects involved in car chase, crash

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police have identified the three people who were arrested after a car chase on Eau Claire's south side on Monday.

Eau Claire police said 18-year-old Kaylee M. Hurlburt, 24-year-old Isaac J. Lasiewicz and 21-year-old Rachel M. Young, all from the Eau Claire area, were arrested after they led officers on a high speed chase and fled on foot. A fourth person, who was in the car at the time of the crash, did not flee the scene and was not arrested.

Police said Hurlburt was arrested on the following charges:

possession of THC

possession of drug paraphernalia

felony bail jumping

carrying a concealed weapon

obstructing an officer.

Police said Lasiewicz was arrested on the following charges:

operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance

failure to stop at a stop sign at Craig Road/West Hamilton Avenue

failure to stop at a stop sign at West Hamilton Avenue/Stein Boulevard

failure to stop at a stop sign at West Hamilton Avenue/State Street

failure to stop at a stop sign at East Hamilton Avenue/Rudolph Road

hit & run to property adjacent to highway

recklessly driving

felony fleeing

probation warrant for his arrest

Police said Young was arrested on the following charges:

obstructing an officer

possession of drug paraphernalia

warrant for her arrest from Chippewa County

