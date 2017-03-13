UPDATE: Police identify Eau Claire man killed in fatal truck-semi crash

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Dunn County.
According to a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol said 29-year-old Andrew P. Stearns, from Eau Claire, died on scene after he lost control of his Ford Ranger near milemarker 51 on I-94 in Dunn County.
Authorities said Stearns was traveling westbound on I-94 when his truck crossed the median onto eastbound I-94. Police said an oncoming semi, driven by 65-year-old Elmer G. Jesok, from St. Paul, was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into Stearns' truck.
