Man dies in fatal roll over crash, one in hospital

Clark County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Clark County.

According to a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Friday, shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy sheriffs said 35-year-old Steven R. Faber, lost control of his pick-up truck. They said he had one passenger in the car, 35-year-old Andy M. Mallory. Police said Faber's truck spun clockwise, entered a ditch and rolled over several times.

Authorities said Faber and Mallory were ejected from the truck. They said Faber was taken to an area hospital by helicopter. Police said Mallory died on scene. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the fatal accident, and both Faber and Mallory were not wearing seat belts.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said this is the county's first traffic fatality in 2017.