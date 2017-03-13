Eau Claire musicians inspire next generation of talent

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The music scene in Eau Claire continues to grow, and now, it is the goal of area musicians to inspire the next generation.



On Monday, Delong Middle School was host to a panel of music experts, including podcast professionals, sound engineers and Sean Carey, a member of Bon Iver's band.



The goal was to give choir and band students a complete overview of what it takes to achieve their musical dreams. Musicians told students that with hard work, and commitment, they also can build a career in the music industry, which students said is something that is exciting to them.



"I think it is a great opportunity just to hear them talk about their journeys and paths through college and high school and to know what they did to get to their careers now," said eighth grade student Ellie Waters.



Musician Ben Lester said he enjoys inspiring the students. "As long as you just stick with it, and if it is your passion you know nothing is going to stop you," Lester said. "Having us here today is hopefully another way to inspire them."



The musicians said it is important to them to give back and motivate students because, at one time, someone did that for them.