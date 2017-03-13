Mike Schwengler Retires As EC Memorial Boys Hockey Coach

Eau Claire Memorial H.S. News Release (Monday, March 13) --



Memorial High School would like to notify you regarding the retirement of Coach Mike Schwengler from The Memorial Hockey program. Over the past two decades, Coach Schwengler has compiled a record of 358-129-18. His teams won 10 BRC titles, 13 sectional titles, and 2 state titles. Along with those accolades, Coach Schwengler was BRC coach of the year 5 times, Sectional Coach of the year 6 times, and WHCA coach of the year once. Along with the 2 state titles, his teams also made the final four 4 times. Coach Schwengler’s success goes without saying. His success and influence on hockey in Eau Claire is very apparent. Coach Schwengler’s effort and dedication to Memorial hockey is a testament to his success. We thank coach Schwengler for his commitment and dedication to Memorial Hockey. His effort along with his assistant coaches, players and families have made an impact on the entire state. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Memorial will now begin the search for a new Hockey coach for the 2017-18 school year.