American Gaming Association: March Madness betting to top $10 billion

Washington, DC (WQOW) - The American Gaming Association is estimating millions of dollars will be wagered for the NCAA tournaments.

The American Gaming Association estimates Americans will wager $10.4 billion on March Madness, which marks a 13 percent increase over 2016's estimated $9.2 billion.

The AGA said of the $10.4 million that will be wagered on the tournaments in 2017, only about $295 million, or 3 percent, will be wagered legally through Nevada sports books, which is the only state allowed to offer traditional sports betting. The AGA said the remaining $10.1 billion will be spent on illegal offshore websites or through bookies.

Collectively, the AGA said Americans bet at least $150 billion per year on sports illegally. Ahead of the NCAA tournaments, it said 40 million people fill out roughly 70 million brackets, with an average person completing nearly two brackets and betting $29 per bracket.