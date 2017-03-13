UW-Extension launches "eParenting classes"

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Being a parent can mean having a lot of unanswered questions, especially while just starting out. A new project by UW-Extension is providing parenting classes without having to leave your couch.

UW-Extension's Eau Claire office is launching the "eParenting Program". It's a series of Youtube videos providing professional advice, designed for parents with children ranging from 0-5 years old. The first batch of videos focus on technology, its role in children's development and how it can be used as a critical learning tool. Organizers said eventually they plan to expand that to other hot button parenting topics.

"It's really difficult for parents to get to parent education classes," said UW-Extension Family Living Educator Brook Berg. "Technology and digital media is a really hot topic, and that there's a lot of controversy around whether people agree with young children using it or not. So, we did some research, we took recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, incorporated that into not only the videos but the content and the curriculum as well."

All videos are free and are posted on Youtube. Organizers said they plan to work with child care centers across the nation in order to reach more parents. They will also be shared with other UW-Extension offices across the state.

The launch party will start Tuesday night at 8:00 on the project's Facebook page. Organizers will be answering any questions that parents post on the page throughout the night, as well as posting all the current "Little Ones Videos".