Propane truck overturns, leaks propane on Pierce County road

Pierce Co. (WQOW) - On Monday, shortly before 8 a.m., authorities said a propane truck overturned in Pierce County, causing traffic to be blocked both ways.

According to a press release, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said 61-year-old Daniel Brunkhorst, from Prescott, was driving a propane truck on County Road EE, in Isabelle Township, when his truck crashed into a Ford Ranger, driven by 25-year-old Alex Hoyer, from Colorado Springs, CO. Authorities said that caused Hoyer's truck to slide through the intersection of County Road EE and 170th Avenue and hit the rear axle of the propane truck. They said the propane truck slid sideways and overturned, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Police said propane leaked from the propane truck, but area fire crews were able to quickly control and contain the situation. They said Hoyer received medical treatment on scene, and Brunkhorst was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.