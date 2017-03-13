City of Eau Claire receives more sidewalk complaints this winter

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire received more complaints about unshoveled sidewalks so far this winter compared to 2016.

According to city ordinance, Eau Claire residents must remove snow and ice from sidewalks 24 hours after a snowfall. So far this winter, the city received 408 complaints about unshoveled sidewalks, which is up from 2016. City crews said the increase could be because there have been more ice and snow this winter than last.

The city went on to bill more than 145 property owners who did not heed the warning. The city said it gives residents 24-hours to clear the area after alerting them about a complaint. If they do not meet that deadline, a contractor will start shoveling, and the homeowner will get the bill, which cost up to $150. That does not include a possible fine of about $213 dollars for breaking the city's ordinance.