Eau Claire coffee shop serves more cups of stronger coffee after daylight saving time

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Coming back to work on Monday can be hard enough, but after losing an hour of sleep Sunday for daylight saving time, a local coffee shop said its customers needed a brew with extra strength.

"Especially this morning with the snow and the lack of sleep over the weekend, it was definitely a much-needed thing to come into this morning and have that hot cup of coffee," Julia Richard, a barista at The Coffee Grounds in Eau Claire, said.

Richard said here customers were a little more lethargic and made multiple comments about the time change Monday morning. The Eau Claire coffee shop sold more of what they call a "bellhop", but others call a "shot in the dark", which is a cup of coffee with a shot of espresso in it for an extra kick of caffeine to make it through the work day.