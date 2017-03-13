Eau Claire coffee shop serves more cups of stronger coffee after - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire coffee shop serves more cups of stronger coffee after daylight saving time

Posted:
By Kaitlyn Riley, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Coming back to work on Monday can be hard enough, but after losing an hour of sleep Sunday for daylight saving time, a local coffee shop said its customers needed a brew with extra strength. 

"Especially this morning with the snow and the lack of sleep over the weekend, it was definitely a much-needed thing to come into this morning and have that hot cup of coffee," Julia Richard, a barista at The Coffee Grounds in Eau Claire, said. 

Richard said here customers were a little more lethargic and made multiple comments about the time change Monday morning. The Eau Claire coffee shop sold more of what they call a "bellhop", but others call a "shot in the dark", which is  a cup of coffee with a shot of espresso in it for an extra kick of caffeine to make it through the work day. 

