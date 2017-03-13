Eau Claire collision center sees season swings in service

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A local collision center expected an increase in business after a snowstorm went through the Chippewa Valley Sunday night and Monday morning.

Trubilt Collision Center in Eau Claire said it typically sees more business after a light snowstorm because school is not canceled, so more people are still out on the roads. However, Trubilt Collision Center Owner Jerry Salter said some of their busiest times of the year are not when drivers are sliding through snow and ice. Salter said deer provide a big boost to business in May, when does are having their fawns and in the fall when bucks go into rut.

While the business expects those seasonal swings every year, texting is causing a consistent increase. Trubilt said they see up to 30-percent more business now than just a few years ago because people are distracted by phones.

"The average is about $2,100-$2,400 for a collision," Salter said. "It adds up. Everything in the front of these cars are all plastic, and they have crumple zones. The crumple zones go through the car, so all the plastic underneath the hood, things get expensive."

Salter said Trubilt typically has up to 30 repair orders in a week,but last week had an unexpected surge with 60 repair orders. The collision center said there was not one main reason for that increase, but they did have to fix a lot of door hinges that were caught in the heavy wind. He added there also tends to be more repair orders following large events like music festivals in the summer.

Salter said the collision center has been there since 1949, and the business saw huge growth because it paid more to become the only shop in town certified for many of the manufactures.