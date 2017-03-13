Gordy's Market officials denies rumors of financial problems

An official with Gordy's Market is denying rumors the grocery chain is having financial troubles.

Chief Financial Officer David Schafer told News 18 Monday that there may not be as many items on the shelves right now because they are keeping supplies lower in preparation for their quarterly inventory, coming up in April. And he says there is no truth to reports that some vendors are demanding payment up front before delivering product. We spoke with several of their suppliers today, they declined to comment.

Schafer did say last year was a tough one for grocery stores overall, because dropping food prices meant stores have to sell more product to make the same income. He also disputes reports that the grocery chain is being sold, saying they have no intent of selling.

Schafer did confirm he is no longer CEO, but says that was his choice. Former CEO Jeff Schafer has resumed that role, while David Schafer says he will remain CFO.

Last week news 18 reported that one of Gordy's suppliers was suing for more than $38,000 in unpaid bills. David Schafer says that bill has been paid and the suit will be dropped. As of the close of courthouse hours Monday, the case was still open according to online court records.