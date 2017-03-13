Lasker Jewelers hosts Bachelor night party, asks for prom dress - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Lasker Jewelers hosts Bachelor night party, asks for prom dress donations

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Monday night is the night millions of people have been anticipating for months, as a love story comes to fruition on ABC's The Bachelor right here on WQOW.

Fans all across the Chippewa Valley were excited, so Lasker Jewelers and Grizzly's teamed up for a Bachelor watch party. 
 
As a part of the event, Nicole Lasker, owner of Lasker Jewelers, is asking for the public to bring in gently used prom dresses so anyone can attend prom regardless of finances.

Lasker Jewelers is teaming up with Once Upon a Prom for the donation. You can donate your prom dress until March 27.
 

