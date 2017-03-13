Girls HS Basketball: WBCA All-State

(WQOW) -- A number of area girls basketball players are selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.



Division 1:

Honorable mention: Lexi Hanley (Chippewa Falls)

http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768981?referrer_id=485443



Division 2:

Honorable mention: Brooke Olson (Rice Lake)

http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768976?referrer_id=485443



Division 3:

Tori Martell (Somerset), Madelyn Neff (Hayward)

Honorable mention: Chandler Zwiefelhofer (Bloomer)

http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768957?referrer_id=485443



Division 4:

Hannah Anderson (EC Regis), Ambree Schlosser (Durand)

Honorable Mention: Emily Annis (Durand)

http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768946?referrer_id=485443



Division 5:

Kailey Ketz (Clayton), Allison Leslie (Clayton), Karsyn Rueth (Loyal), Morgan Reinwand (Loyal), Jennifer Wendler (Owen-Withee)

Honorable mention: Jordan Ludescher (Flambeau), Josie Verbick (McDonell Central)

http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768937?referrer_id=485443