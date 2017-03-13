Girls HS Basketball: WBCA All-State - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Girls HS Basketball: WBCA All-State

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lexi Hanley (file photo) Lexi Hanley (file photo)
Madelyn Neff (file photo) Madelyn Neff (file photo)
Chandler Zwiefelhofer (file photo) Chandler Zwiefelhofer (file photo)
Hannah Anderson (file photo) Hannah Anderson (file photo)
Allison Leslie (file photo) Allison Leslie (file photo)

(WQOW) -- A number of area girls basketball players are selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.

Division 1:
Honorable mention: Lexi Hanley (Chippewa Falls)
http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768981?referrer_id=485443

Division 2:
Honorable mention: Brooke Olson (Rice Lake)
http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768976?referrer_id=485443

Division 3:
Tori Martell (Somerset), Madelyn Neff (Hayward)
Honorable mention: Chandler Zwiefelhofer (Bloomer)
http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768957?referrer_id=485443

Division 4:
Hannah Anderson (EC Regis), Ambree Schlosser (Durand)
Honorable Mention: Emily Annis (Durand)
http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768946?referrer_id=485443

Division 5:
Kailey Ketz (Clayton), Allison Leslie (Clayton), Karsyn Rueth (Loyal), Morgan Reinwand (Loyal), Jennifer Wendler (Owen-Withee)
Honorable mention: Jordan Ludescher (Flambeau), Josie Verbick (McDonell Central)
http://www.wisbca.org/news_article/show/768937?referrer_id=485443

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.