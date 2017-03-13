74-year-old Bloomer man charged with sexual assault of a child - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

74-year-old Bloomer man charged with sexual assault of a child

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Chippewa County (WQOW) -- A 74-year-old Chippewa County man is charged with three felony counts of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Gary Gassen from Bloomer, admitted to the Chippewa County Department of Health Services that he had numerous sexual encounters with a young girl under the age of six.

If convicted of all three charges, the combined maximum sentence would be 132 years in prison.

Gassen is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

