Baraboo town hall reaction to CBO's projections for health care proposal

Baraboo (WKOW) -- Millions of people may be wondering what they'll do for health insurance in 2018 if the new health care proposal is passed. Under the American Health Care proposal, about14 million people would lose coverage next year, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

That number would go up to 24 million people by 2026. However, the report shows the GOP plan would lower the federal deficit by $337 billion from 2017 through 2026.

The plan and report was the most asked about topic at a town hall in Baraboo, which was held by democratic Congressman Mark Pocan.

"We were promised by our president that he was going to present something that made sure everyone's covered. This doesn't get close to that," Pocan told his constituents.

However, Speaker Paul Ryan was quick to respond to the CBO's report on Fox News.

"'I'm excited about this analysis and, yea, I think they sort of overestimated the uninsured number just like they overestimated who would be insured by Obamacare," Ryan said.

But, not everyone is buying it, including Bill Dagnon of Baraboo.

"This bill is an abomination. It's un-American. It's immoral. It's going kill people," Dagnon said. "We need to put people above profits."

Although, the backlash from democrats, Pocan said there is a silver lining.

"One is if you have a precondition you now have access to healthcare," he said.

But, Speaker Ryan is still promising more, citing the benefit the new bill would bring to the federal deficit.

"Just this they say, lowers premiums, stabilizes the market, gives people more choice and freedom," Ryan said.

Freedom that Dagnon and so many at the town hall want, but in a different form.

"We're all created equal. Well, if that's the case, and we all have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, well let's get to it, man. And, let's support people's lives," Dagnon said.