Two arrested after high speed chase in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) - Two people are in custody after leading Barron County authorities on a high speed chase shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a Barron County sheriff's deputy tried to stop 35-year-old Justin Curtis, of New Auburn, and his passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Hinzman, of Rice Lake. Authorities said Curtis and Hinzman led police on a high speed chase, reaching more than 100 miles per hour on Highway 48.

Barron County authorities said spike strips were deployed, but Curtis avoided them and turned off of Highway 48 onto 17th Street, which is a dead end road. Police said Curtis drove around a barn on a private property and was headed back to Highway 48 when his car hit a pole. Authorities said Curtis rammed his car into a Barron County Sheriff Department squad car and continued driving. They said Curtis' car came to a stop before it reached Highway 48.

Police said Hinzman jumped out of the car as it came to a stop and was ordered to get to the ground. They said Curtis failed to comply with deputies' commands at first but exited the vehicle. Police said shortly after, Curtis attempted to get back into the car, but Barron County K-9 Chase was deployed and apprehended Curtis. They said he continued to resist and police deployed a taser.

Authorities said Curtis and Hinzman are being held in the Barron County Jail on several charges, including felony fleeing and hit and run causing injury. Police said they also had warrants for their arrest.

During the incident, authorities said a Barron County deputy was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be treated. He has since been released.

