AUTHORITIES: Search continues for suspect involved in Dunn County high speed chase

Dunn County (WQOW) - Dunn County authorities are still looking for the suspect who led authorities on multiple high speed chases on Monday night.

According to a news release, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office were notified a car chase on I-94 that had started in Minnesota in reference to a felony retail theft. Dunn County authorities said the car exited in Menomonie and the vehicle pursuit ended.

Dunn County sheriff's deputies said 29-year-old Cody C. Forbes, from Neenah, was the driver of the car, which was spotted later without headlights and ran a stop sign at a high speed. Police said Forbes led them on a vehicle pursuit to the Village of Wheeler and back to Menomonie. Authorities said spike strips were deployed, which deflated both driver's side tires.

While the car was still moving, police said Forbes and his passenger, 21-year-old Destiny A. Willage-Solono, jumped out of the car. They said Willage-Solono was taken to Dunn County Jail and is being held on a probation warrant. Police said additional charges are pending.

Authorities said Forbes fled on foot, and police are still searching for him at this hour.

Authorities said several deputies, along with K9 Jax and the Wisconsin State Patrol, searched for Forbes on foot. Police said the E911 Center received several calls from people in the north Menomonie area that they had seen Forbes going door to door asking for a ride. Police said they responded to the area but Forbes fled again. Sheriff's deputies said they checked the Wal-Mart store and Forbes was still not located.

Police said Forbes is described as wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt with a possible green vest over the top. He is a white male 5'06", 168 pounds with a full beard and glasses. Authorities said Forbes has outstanding warrants and is wanted for charges in both Wisconsin and Minnesota related to this incident.

Police said there was a report of a stolen SUV in the northern end of the City of Menomonie. They said this was close to the area where Forbes was last seen, and it is believed the two incidents are related. They said the SUV is described as a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, black in color with a Wisconsin truck plate HW3271. Police said the Jeep had several hunting stickers on the back along with a sticker of a Husky.

Police said if you see Forbes or the stolen vehicle, call 911.

