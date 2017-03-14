WATCH: Dentists see increase in DIY braces

(ABC) - The American Association of Orthodontists is reporting a spike in people trying do-it-yourself braces. Teens are reported using everything from rubber bands to paperclips to try and correct their teeth on the cheap.

Hundreds of videos are flooding social media, with tutorials from teens on how to try to correct your smile at home on your own. Doctors are warning that the growing trend could mean a lifetime of pain.

The American Association of Orthodontists report 13 percent of its members are seeing patients who have tried DIY teeth straightening, an alarming number that has them reissuing a PSA that states, "Trying to close a gap or straighten your teeth yourself can increase the risk of infection and serious damage to your teeth and gums”.

Oddly enough, David Campbell said at a young age, his dentist suggested he apply rubber bands at night to try to close a gap in his front teeth, but the bands kept disappearing. He thought they were falling off. “The rubber bands were going up into my gums and killing the teeth at the root. They found about four or five rubber bands in the root of my gums and had just strangled my teeth,” Campbell said.

New York dentist Nancy Rosen said that was bad advice, and the damage can happen quickly, sometimes in just a couple days, and fixing it can be costly.

“In the end, you'll be paying double to correct all of the mistakes that you've made,” Dr. Rosen said.

Campbell said he eventually lost his two front teeth and estimates he's spent between $40,000 to $50,000 over the years and now warns teens to not do what he did.