Jackson County officers cleared in fatal shooting

The three officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in January have been cleared following an investigation into the incident.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera made the announcement, along with Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox, on Tuesday morning in Black River Falls.

The investigation, conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation after the shooting, concluded that the three deputy sheriffs were justified in their use of force against Scheurich.

As a result, no charges will be filed against the men.

The three officers, Sgt. Evan Mazur, Deputy Michael Bartlett and Deputy Aaron Johnson, responded to a call January 25 at a Town of Millston home. When they arrived at the home, Donovan Paul Scheurich, Sr. began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding Scheurich.

In a press release provided to News 18, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the three deputies fired 11 shots, four which struck Scheurich.

During Tuesday's news conference, Sheriff Waldera played the 911 call about the shooting. Throughout the call, Scheurich is heard threatening to shoot deputies who responded to the home. He also told deputies that he wanted to die.

Jackson County District Attorney Gerald Fox said that Scheurich was seen pointing a .22 rifle at deputies, and that as a result, the deputies were forced to use deadly force.

Toxicology reports were also released by the sheriff and district attorney. The report showed that Scheurich had a blood alcohol level of .332 along with THC in his system at the time of his death.

The deputies and sergeant were on paid administrative leave following the incident.

