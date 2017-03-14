Woman with gun, knife arrested near Osseo hotel

Osseo (WQOW) - Area police arrested a woman at an area hotel, who was threatening to "shoot everyone".

In a press release, the Osseo Police Department said authorities responded to the Super 8 Hotel in Osseo for the report on Monday shortly after 1 a.m. Police said hotel staff and a woman, who was sharing a room with the female, reported she had a handgun and large knife. They said she was last seen in the hotel on the third floor knocking on room doors and yelling. Police said they searched the floor but could not locate her.

Police said a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, who assisted on scene, checked the Golden Rule Truck Stop, located across the street from the hotel, and heard a woman screaming in the parking lot that "she was going to shoot everyone".

Authorities said the trooper confronted the woman and told her to put her hands up, but the woman kept her hands in her pockets and told the trooper to shoot her. After the trooper ordered her to put her hands up several times, police said she finally compiled and was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxicated use of a firearm, reckless endangering safety and obstructing.

Police said they found a Ruger 9mm handgun and a 13-inch hunting knife near the scene. This incident remains under investigation.