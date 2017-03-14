Wisconsin man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Madison (WQOW) - A Wisconsin man will face prison time for possession of child pornography.

According to a press release sent from the U.S. Department of Justice, 60-year-old Mark Scott, from Centuria, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for two counts of possession of child pornography. The DOJ said following Scott's prison term, he will be on lifetime supervision.

The DOJ said Scott pleaded guilty to the charges on November 2, 2016. In late 2014, officials said authorities responded to a personal ad seeking "young sexual partners" that Scott placed on Craigslist. Authorities said law enforcement agents posed as a 14-year-old boy. On December 29, 2014, they said Scott traveled to Fall Creek to meet who he thought was the 14-year-old boy for sexual activity. Police arrested Scott on the scene.

Authorities had a search warrant for Scott's Centuria property and found about 20,000 images of child pornography in his home, including 14 images and videos Scott produced in December 2012 of a 15-year-old boy, who he met on Craigslist. Scott was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2015.

Officials said the investigation revealed Scott sexually abused several minors over the course of his life, starting when he was about 18 years old.

On April 29, 2015, Scott was sentenced in Eau Claire County to 11 years in state prison for attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, stemming from his arrest in Fall Creek.

Authorities said Scott's federal sentence will run concurrent to the time he is serving for his state conviction and will give him credit for two years he has already spent in custody.