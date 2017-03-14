Excitement builds for NCAA Tournament, lawyer advises betting is illegal

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Spring is almost upon us, and that means another seasonal tradition is here: March Madness.



Dave Volmer, a mathematician at Chippewa Valley Technical College, told News 18 you have a better chance of being struck by lightning or winning the lottery. It is all fun in games, unless of course, you get caught.



The old saying goes, anything is possible if you just believe. "You've got a better chance of being eaten by a pterodactyl," Volmer said.

But, that's except for maybe filling out a perfect NCAA bracket. "There are two choices for each game," Volmer said. "Team-A wins or Team-B wins. So, I have two choices, and I need to do that correctly 63 times. So, if you took two and raised it to the 63rd power, that's how big of a number you need to beat."



That number is 1 in 9.2 quintrillion. With a little basketball IQ, your odds of winning increase since a 16 seed has never beat a 1 seed. Those upset victories are what often ruins a bracket.



"Everybody has an equal likelihood of winning," Volmer said. "Now, if you watch the sport shows, that's why we play the games. On paper, this team should win, but the Cinderella stories, somebody who started at the bottom of the bottom, and they just got on fire and kept winning and winning."



Nick White, at the Local Lounge, said they are hosting a bracket pool. He agreed the odds are not great, but that adds to the fun.



"It's really the challenge of trying to pick the winners," White said. "For me, someone who watches college basketball fairly regular and think I know what I am doing, when the brackets go through, you are not always right."



One thing unknown to some is that it is actually illegal in Wisconsin to put money on your bracket, and you could face jail time, according to attorney Jay Heit.



"Placing a bet is illegal on a game of chance," Heit said. "It is actually a Class B misdemeanor. So, if you are going to bet on the NCAA, you should proceed at your own risk."



The Eau Claire Police Department said the law is not one actively enforced, but Heit said it is still in the best interest for a person to follow that law. Despite the legal gray area, according to the American Gaming Association, it is projected that $10.4 billion will be spent on 2017's NCAA bracket pools.