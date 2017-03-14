LATEST: Man faces nine charges after stealing Eau Claire police squad car, breaking child's arm

Chippewa County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of attacking a police officer and sealing his squad car was charged with nine different counts in Chippewa County court on Tuesday.

Damian Stauffer's charges charges included child abuse, attempted robbery, battery of a law enforcement officer and more.

According to the criminal complaint, Stauffer's mother called police just before midnight on March 5, saying her son was acting strange. She told police he took a shower with all of this clothes on, pushed her and took her 3-year-old son.

The complaint said Stauffer took the boy to a park and left him there before running away in his wet clothes and trying to shove his way into a neighbor's house.

The neighbor told police Stauffer was demanding keys to his car. Following that, an officer in a nearby alley said he saw Stauffer running towards his car at a full sprint with his fist raised. He recalled Stauffer reaching through the window and punching him in the face. The two struggled, and Stauffer managed to pull the officer out of the patrol car.

The officer used his taser multiple times but said it did not have an effect. The officer said Stauffer tried grabbing the knife in the officer's vest. Stauffer eventually stole the squad car, and it was later involved in a crash.

After the crash, Stauffer refused to leave the squad car, which had a rifle and shotgun inside. Police used pepper spray, and he eventually got out of the car but refused to follow orders and took steps toward officers. When it looked like he was going back to barricade himself in the car, officers shot him with bean bag rounds.

The criminal complaint said Stauffer later admitted to being in an accident with a squad car, assaulting an officer and stealing a squad car, as well as breaking the three-year-old boy's arm, saying, “It just snapped.”

Stauffer is currently being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court April 26.

Police have not commented on whether drug use is suspected. The case is in Chippewa County Court instead of Eau Claire, the incident happened on Runway Avenue in Chippewa County.