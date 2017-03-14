Ignition interlock devices stop over 37,000 drunk drivers statewide

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Wisconsin State Patrol is always pushing for "zero deaths on Wisconsin roadways." One step to that is curbing drunk driving. A recent report shows Wisconsin recorded more prevented drunk driving cases than any other state.

The study was conducted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, stating Wisconsin prevented 37,299 people in 2016 from starting their cars after they had been drinking. That was from using ignition interlock devices, a device that basically operates as a breathalyzer to determine whether or not you can start your car.

"You have to do a sequence of blowing and sucking before the vehicle can start. If you don't pass, the vehicle will not start, therefore it does not let you drive under the influence or any other circumstances such as that. But it's pretty simply to use, you turn your vehicle on, let the device warm up first and then you blow until it clocks and you suck back in," said Stefan Hogue, manager at Sound-N-Logic, who installs the devices.

The state requires all first time drunk drivers who record over 0.15 and all repeat offenders to use the device. They also come at a cost, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said there is an annual fee of $900-$1000, along with monthly services of about $70.