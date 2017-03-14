Packers lose Datone Jones, Eddie Lacy in Free Agency, Sign Davon House

SEATTLE (AP) -- Eddie Lacy's agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks.



Lacy's management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. Seattle has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.



Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times. Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Datone Jones, the former first-round pick of the rival Green Bay Packers.



The Vikings closed the deal on Tuesday with Jones, who was selected 26th overall out of UCLA in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Jones played defensive end in 59 of a possible 64 regular-season games, mostly as a backup. He also played some outside linebacker in Green Bay's 3-4 scheme.



The Packers previously declined their fifth-year option on Jones that is built into every first-round pick's contract. Jones has nine sacks and seven passes defended in his career.



Jones was a college teammate of Vikings starting linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

Green Bay, WI (WQOW) -- But the packers did return a familiar face today.

Green Bay signed Jaguars Cornerback Davon House to a one year, $3.5 million deal. House was a Packer from 2011-2014 before leaving for Jacksonville, and looks to bolster the secondary.