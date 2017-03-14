McDonell Central, Cameron, Prescott Preparing for WIAA State Basketball Tournament

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament is just two days away, and three area teams are gearing up for the trip down to the Kohl Center.



In Division 5, the McDonell Central Macks are preparing to begin defense of their State Title, and they have been on a roll. The Macks haven't lost since mid-January ending the season with 17 straight wins. According to Head Coach Archie Sherbinow, they're entering the tournament playing arguably their best basketball of the season.



"The way I liked about our sectional final game was the attitude we took when we took the floor," Sherbinow explains, "You could see it in the kids' that they were focused on one thing and that was playing good basketball. Making sure that we were doing the things we want to do on the defensive end and executing on the offensive end. I thought we shared the ball very well on the offensive end against Luck, which led to some easy baskets so it's more the style of basketball that we're accustomed to playing. It's nice for them to get rewarded with the opportunity to go back and play at the Kohl Center floor and a chance to compete for a Gold Ball, it's definitely a good feeling and I'm happy for the kids."

The Macks are aware of the pressure that comes with being the Defending Champs, but they remain confident because of their experience playing at this level.



"This year we kind of have a target on our back," says Senior Guard Nathan Hoglund, "We're defending State Champs so we got a little target."

"Just experience, I mean we've been in big games before, obviously the state championship game," Senior Forward Alex Ohde says, "so we're going to bring a lot of experience, lot's of guys that have been there before and they're all willing to step up if they need to."

"It's going to be a confidence booster in one sense," explains Junior Forward Hayden Baughman, "Last year when we got down there it was rough at first, but then when we got the feel of it, it felt pretty good. I think that's going to be in our favor this year."



The Macks will take on Shullsburg in the Semifinals this Friday morning at 9:05 A.M. If the Macks win, they will play for the State Title on Saturday at 11:05 A.M.



In Division 4, the Cameron Comets are also back at the State level for the second straight year. This time, the team looks a little different - Junior Gunner Wilder leads the team with 18.3 points per game, but the big addition is Senior Forward Victor Martinez, who transferred in from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, and is averaging 11 points and 5 rebounds per game.

"It's really a blessing, I mean the coaches took me in. They let me be a part of the team right away. I just asked them what I need to do to help the team win. I mean every day Gunner and I talk, we tell each other what we need to get better at, we worked hard to get to the point where we are right now."



Cameron takes on unbeaten Darlington at 6:35 P.M. The Division 4 title game is Saturday at 12:45 P.M.

In Division 3, Prescott returns to Madison for the second time in three years. The Cardinals have 8 seniors on their roster who played at the Kohl Center before. This time, there's only one thing on their minds - winning the championship.



"I mean a few of us players have played on that State team, and we're going down to win a gold ball nothing less," says Senior Guard Luke Murphy.



"We're going to go down there, we're going to have fun," Senior Center Owen Hamilton explains, "It's going to be a great experience for us and we're just going to take advantage of what teams give us. We're going to give it the best shot we've got and hopefully we bring back the W."



Prescott opens State Tournament play against Lake Mills. That game tips off at 1:35 P.M. On Thursday. You can watch all of the games right here on WQOW or live on your mobile device by downloading our Magic of March app. That's available for your Android or Apple device.