Recent Stanford graduate mounting a run for Wisconsin governor in 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A 25-year-old Wisconsin native is mounting a run for governor in 2018. Bob Harlow recently graduated from Stanford University and now, he's traveling the state, raising money and spreading the word about why he wants Wisconsin's top job.

"The motivation for me is, I want to see a strong and economic future for the state of Wisconsin," said Harlow. "I see our state going in a different direction. I see factories closing in communities all across our state. I see jobs leaving our communities. I see our kids leaving the state of Wisconsin because they can't find opportunities in our state. And there's a different way."

Speaking with News 18 Harlow said it's time for a new era in Wisconsin government and as governor he promises to work to create 35,000 new jobs in his first term and bring internet to every household through a public utility. Other priorities include high speed rail, repairing state roads and affordable healthcare coverage.

So far, Harlow is the only declared candidate for governor, he said he plans to run as a Democrat. Many other Democrats are also said to be considering a bid. Tim Cullen, a former state senator, has said he'll likely enter the race. Those rumored to be considering a run include state Representative Dana Wachs and state Senator Kathleen Vinehout.

Governor Scott Walker is expected to seek a third term