Meth busts rise in Central Wisconsin

Weston (WAOW) -- As Kristopher Torgerson stands trial on Tuesday for the murder of Stephanie Low, his ex-wife, Rebecca, is facing charges after she was arrested in a $23,000 meth bust.

Three people including Torgerson were arrested last week. Police seized a half-a-pound of meth and more than $1,700 during a traffic stop in Weston.

Authorities said the arrests are the latest evidence of a major spike in the amount of meth trafficking in the area.

"We're at least 50 percent higher in [meth] seizures than where we were at last year," said Lt. Randy Albert with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Albert also said that more meth is hitting the streets after police busted a major supplier of heroin last month.