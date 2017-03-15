WATCH: Surveillance video shows ball of flames after SUV hits gas pump

(KOMO/ABC) - Surveillance video shows a gas pump burst into a ball of flames after being hit by an SUV on Monday night in north Seattle. That crash ended a series of incidents into which another driver was critically injured.

Two people in the SUV were apparently not injured, though police took one into custody. The events began just before 8:00 p.m. between 6th Avenue northwest and 4th Avenue northwest, just north of the Greenwood neighborhood.

Witnesses on a bus headed east on Holman said they saw an SUV speed past them, then clip the side of a car, which pushed the car off the road. The car ended up hitting a tree and somehow split in half.

One person in that car was injured and taken to the hospital. Firefighters said the person's injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Witnesses said the SUV kept heading eastbound, and it appears the driver tried to brake then lost control. They said the SUV may have blown a tire. They said the SUV went airborne over a curb, through a parking lot, then plowed into a shell gas station. The SUV missed two gas pumps, but hit a third and burst into flames, according to witnesses.

Firefighters said there were two people inside the SUV and both refused medical treatment. Investigators are still trying to figure out if the driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Detectives are still investigating exactly what led up to the crash.

(KOMO/ABC) - Attendants are left cleaning up a mess after a series of dramatic events that ended at a gas station in north Seattle.

An SUV came careening through this gas station on Monday night and barreled into a gas pump right here, sending flames into the air, and the gas pump is currently sitting in pieces. Madeline Campbell, who witnessed the crash, said, “It looked like something out of a movie.”

Scott Herron woke up to find his truck in the parking lot safe, just inches from impact. “Everything looks -- it's normal, unlike this,” Herron said. A shocking outcome from a chain reaction that started just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to Seattle police, an SUV crashed into a car on Holeman Road near 6th Avenue. The car, forced off the road, collided with a tree the vehicle split in two. Per officials, the driver of the car, a 35-year-old male, is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The SUV kept traveling northbound another two blocks where witness said it caught on fire.

The Seattle Police Department the SUV was a ride-share vehicle. It had an Uber sticker on it's rear. The driver is a 60-year-old man. He was questioned by officials, and his blood was drawn. There was one passenger of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman.

Per officials, she was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries. Cleanup efforts continued Tuesday in north Seattle. According to the gas station manager, he hopes to have half of the pumps up and running by the end of this evening. In terms of this accident, it's currently under investigation by Seattle police.