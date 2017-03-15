Heroes honored at Red Cross breakfast in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Nine people from all different age groups were honored at the American Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Awards were presented in seven different categories including Hero of a Lifetime, Health Care Hero, Adult Good Samaritans, Community Hero, From the Heart Hero, Youth Good Samaritan and Military Heroes.

Jack Halbleib was given the Hero of a Lifetime Award. "My award is for Hero of a Lifetime, and I was recognized for my 30 plus years of service to not only the American Red Cross, but also to a number of other not profit and area community programs," he said.

Halbleib also helped launch the Nurse Assistant Training program for the Red Cross.

A high school student was honored as well. Josie Kelly was given the Youth Good Samaritan Award. Kelly is a junior at Eau Claire North High School. She's an active member of "Circle of Friends", a group that brings together general and special education students.

"It means a lot. I hope it inspires people to do good everywhere they can. I think that would be awesome," Kelly said.

The Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast is an annual event honoring everyday people that step up when called on.