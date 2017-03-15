Man arrested for driving under influence with two children in the car

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities arrested a man, who is accused of driving under the influence with two children in the car.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers stopped 30-year-old Tyler K. Salkey, from Brooklyn, Minnesota, driving eastbound on I-94 near mile marker 56.

Authorities said Salkey was arrested for his second offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. They said he had two children in the car.

Troopers arrested Salkey, and he was taken to an area hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood and then to Dunn County Jail. Police said he is being charged with operating under the influence with minors in the car, speeding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.