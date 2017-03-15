DOT: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day safely

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Transportation officials said the luck of the Irish won't protect you from being arrested if you don't drive sober this St. Patrick's Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to remind you of its free mobile app, "Zero in Wisconsin Drive Sober", which includes a blood alcohol estimator, a designated driver selector, a find a ride feature that uses your phone's GPS to provide contacts for nearby taxi and transit, as well as games that may help assess your vision and reaction times.

The DOT said since the app launched in 2013 for St. Patrick's Day, nearly 73,000 people have downloaded it. Authorities said in 2016 on St. Patrick's Day, three people died in a traffic crash.

With 2017's holiday falling on a Friday, the DOT said more people may be celebrating. They said to keep you safe this weekend, designate a driver before you celebrate and never get behind the wheel if you are not sober.

DOT officials said if you're feeling buzzed, you probably are over the 0.08 alcohol concentration limit and should not drive.

Resources: Tavern League of Wisconsin's SafeRidge program -- Some taverns and restaurants may provide patrons with safe transportation to their homes.