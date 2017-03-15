UW-La Crosse disputes employee was fired for supporting Trump

A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher said she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that university human resources director Madeline Holzem sent a letter sent to Kimberly Dearman on Monday asking her to resign or be terminated.

The letter said Dearman was investigated after a complaint from a colleague and was found to have violated university employee policies against unbecoming conduct and abusive or threatening language.

Dearman's lawyer, Lee Fehr, told the UW System Board of Regents that his client's comments in support of Trump's travel ban were spurred by an email from the university's chancellor, Joe Gow. The email sent to faculty, students and staff rebuked the president's move.

Gow said Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions.