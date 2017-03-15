POLICE: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe

Sturgeon Bay (WQOW) - A Wisconsin teen, who was missing earlier this week, has been found.

In a press release, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department said 17-year-old Louis Jefferson Amelinckx was located in Chicago and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police said he is currently with his mother.

Sturgeon Bay police said they'd like to thank all agencies and individuals who were involved in the search for Amelinckx. They said it was the combination of everyone's efforts that led to his safe return.

Posted on March 15, 2017:

Sturgeon Bay (WQOW) - A Wisconsin teen is missing, and officials are asking for your help.

In a press release, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department said 17-year-old Louis Jefferson Amelinckx was reported missing after he left Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin with two men.

Police said Amelinckx is a white male and was last seen wearing a black jacket and red sneakers. They said he may now be wearing different clothing and shoes.

Sturgeon Bay police said they are working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said if you have information on Amelinckx's whereabouts, call the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 920-746-2450.