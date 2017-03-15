Augusta man, woman accused of stealing high priced items from Eau Claire Scheels

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Augusta woman has been charged with 12 felonies after police said she stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Scheels in Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, Carrolee Moore stole items from the sporting store at least six times since December 2016.

On several of the occasions, Moore put high-priced items in her cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. She later returned them for store credit.

One item she repeatedly stole was a fish locator valued at $1,700.

Robert Potts, from Augusta, has been charged with two felony counts of retail theft as a party to a crime. Potts returned many of Moore's stolen items, and on different occasions, used the gift cards Moore received for the stolen items.

Both are due back in court on April 20 for a hearing.