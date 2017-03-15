Woman dies after SUV crashes into tree

Burnett County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a car crash in Burnett County.

In a press release, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said the female driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Highway 48 when she failed to make a curve near County Road Y. Police said her SUV left the road, overturned and hit a tree. They said she died on scene.

Authorities said they are not releasing the identity of the driver. The incident remains under investigation.