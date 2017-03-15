Eau Claire financial advisor says interest rate increase means economy is improving

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Believe it or not, Americans are still in recovery mode from the 2008 recession, but interest rates made a push upward Wednesday, which shows signs of improvement.



The Federal Reserve System increased interest rates by a quarter point, up from 0.75 percent to 1 percent. That is still lower than the average in the past 50 years.



According to Ron Farley, the branch manager of Baird Financial in Eau Claire, the first signs you will notice are higher credit card rates and interest rates on home mortgages. That might not sound like a good thing, Farley said, but the long-term impacts will be a positive for your savings accounts.



"I don't believe it is going to raise rates enough where it is going to make a house unaffordable," Farley said. "It is a good sign. Typically, you'd rather see the fed raising a little bit, it shows the economy has some strength. If they aren't raising rates, and they're lowering, they're a little bit worried about the strength of the economy."



Farley said he expects to see the interest rate increase a few more times in 2017. So, putting your extra money into a savings account is a good idea now.