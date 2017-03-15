Chippewa Valley Facebook page created to give hope to struggling addicts

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - The road to recovery can be difficult for addicts, but thanks to a new idea, people who are struggling can get the support they need to recover.



Brandi Christianson and Samantha Resch, two students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout studying addiction rehab, decided to start a Facebook page, called Resurgence into Recovery.



The two classmates want to show the world that people can overcome an addiction and go on to be very successful. The page was created March 11 and has more than 300 Facebook Likes, as well as several pictures of success stories.

Christianson said she hopes the Facebook page helps give confidence to people who hope to quit using drugs or alcohol.

"If I can show one person that there is hope out there, and there's people willing to help them and people that have been in their shoes with a similar story that can do it, then they can do it as well," Christianson said.



If you, or someone you know, want to post a success story to the page, you can do so by clicking here.