Trial date set for Eau Claire man accused of killing neighbor

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new trial date has been set for the Eau Claire man charged with killing his neighbor.

A hearing for Shane Helmbrecht was held on Wednesday.

He's charged with shooting and killing Jenn Ward in her Eau Claire home in July 2016. He told police he heard voices from a "devil's meeting" in his head. His parents said the Iraq and Afghanistan veteran suffered from PTSD.

Shortly afterward, a judge found Helmbrecht was not competent to stand trial. But in February, after hearing from psychiatrists who examined him, the judge found Helmbrecht competent.

His trial, which was originally set for October, has now been moved to February 2018. Five days have been set aside for the trial.