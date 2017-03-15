School District of Bloomer to make up for too many snow days

Bloomer (WQOW) - The School District of Bloomer said it has to make up time after having too many snow days this school year.

Mary Randall, the school's superintendent, said the district will make up one snow day and one parent teacher conference day. They will be moving the parent teacher conference to the evenings of April 25 and 27.

The students will have a full school day instead of a half day on April 28. While students will not have any extra days in June, teachers who were supposed to start their summer after a half day on June 8 will have to work full school days on the 8th and 9th to meet teach contract requirements.

So far this school year, the school had two early release days and three full days off, including a day off to cheer on the girl's basketball team playing at the state tournament last week.

The Durand, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Altoona school districts said they will not have to make up any school time this year unless there is another storm.