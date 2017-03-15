Eau Claire officials: How to spot mental illness

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire City-County Health Department wants you to know the early warning signs of mental illness.



Through a community health assessment completed in 2015, officials with the department found mental health to be the number one health priority in the Chippewa Valley, starting with access to care.



They said there aren't enough mental health doctors in our area to serve everyone in need, which is why they're counting on the entire community to help.



Chelsie Smith, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, told News 18 spotting early warning signs, like unusual risky behavior, feelings of hopelessness or drastic changes in eating and sleeping, could save a life.



"You can always say, 'Hey, I noticed that you are doing this lately, you know. Is there something you would like to talk about'," Smith said, "Or, 'Is there something bothering you? I've noticed that you're doing some things differently'."



The health department offers free training so people can learn the warning signs and how to ask questions that could save a life.