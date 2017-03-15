Chippewa Valley farmers discuss changes in AG industry

Chippewa Co. (WQOW) - Most people know at least one, but do you know what kind of problems today's farmers face?



Local farmers gathered in Chippewa County on Wednesday to discuss issues in agriculture. They also talked about ways to make their farms more profitable and changes in the industry.



One change they're trying to navigate: What should small-operation dairy farmers do when neighborhood Co-ops turn to much bigger farms for business?



Now, if you're thinking these problems don't impact you directly, local farmers said, think again.



"Our issues really are affecting rural communities, small towns and all people," said Jeff Peck, a local farmer and event organizer. "We work on issues about school and conservation. So basically, if you eat, you're interested in our issues."



The event was put on by the Farmers Unions of Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. Organizers said because there are so few farmers left, it's important they all work together in their ever-changing industry.