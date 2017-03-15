Eau Claire nutritionist explains health effects of butter vs. margarine

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Poured over popcorn or spread on a slice of bread, butter sales reached a 50-year high.

Wisconsin Ag Connection reported Americans are expected to eat 8 percent more butter in 2017 than in 2016, the most since at least 1967. Wisconsin Ag Connection said the product is now being pitched as a more wholesome alternative to margarine.

Susan Krahn, a public health nutritionist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said with a variety of options to choose from, butter and margarine have their own pros and cons. She said the best option is picked by being educated and reading ingredient labels. Krahn said butter's ingredients are typically just heavy cream and salt, but it can have higher saturated fats than margarine. She added margarine can have trans fats, which people should avoid.

Krahn said if a product has half a gram of trans fats or less, the company can list the trans fats content as zero. She said a sign a product has trans fats is if it has partially hydrogenated oil in the ingredients.

While monitoring food studies, Krahn said she noticed a generational trend when it comes to butter versus margarine purchasing patterns.

"It seems that most millennials are tuned into more natural products," Krahn said. "They are looking at sustainability, eating clean and products that have the fewest ingredients. I feel that millennials might lean towards butter. Someone who is maybe an older adult and is being told by their doctor to watch their cholesterol levels and have healthier heart health, they are looking for products that might be more like margarine."

Krahn also encouraged consumers to follow serving sizes. She said the healthiest way to top bread and pasta would be to use olive oil or some other vegetable-based spread, or use whipped butter, which has half the fat.