Chippewa County looks to expand outdoor recreation in forest lands

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Chippewa County officials hope to expand recreation options in forest lands after approving a land swap.

More than one year ago, News 18 reported Lee Christensen, an area fish farmer, wanted to trade 150 acres of county forest for 180 acres of his land, so he could create a safe fishing area for kids. The Land Conservation and Forest Management Committee said it could be an opportunity to restore canoe ports and hiking trails in the area.

Dean Gullickson, the committee chairperson, said the trails and ports were a system created to let people go from lake to lake. Gullickson said the new land would give them another connection to an area lake, and allow people in canoes or kayaks to use it as a channel to the Chippewa River.

The trails need maintenance, like remarking and re-brushing. The land conservation and forest management committee met on Wednesday night, and Gullickson said they would decide if they wanted to move forward with development.